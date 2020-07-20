SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The heat and humidity will continue today with another scorcher expected! It's the warmest morning of the summer so far with temperatures starting in the 70's and we will be back into the 90's again this afternoon with heat indices between 97-103 degrees.
Heat Advisories remain in effect for central and eastern portions of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 8pm. In addition an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy levels of ground level ozone remain in effect for all of Hampden county, as well as central and eastern Hampshire county until 11pm this evening.
We may see a few shower this morning then a weak front will bring an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but most will stay dry this afternoon. The best chance of seeing a storm will be Springfield and points east as the front becomes a bit more active across eastern Massachusetts this afternoon.
The front will bring slight relief for tomorrow. It will be a little less humid but still warm tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Drier air should move in for the end of the week heading into next weekend.
