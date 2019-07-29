SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a hot and humid weekend. We reached 91 yesterday and highs will reach into the 90s again both today and tomorrow, which means we are headed for another heat wave.
High levels of heat and humidity will bring feel like temperatures up to near 100 degrees both today and tomorrow. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today and tomorrow for Central and Eastern Hampden, Hamsphire and Franklin Counties including greater Springfield, Holyoke, Northampton and Greenfield.
Today will feature hazy sunshine and there once again will be the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
The next chance for widespread rain or storms will move in on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through the Northeast. A few storms could be strong to severe with strong gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Behind the front it will turn cooler and drier for Thursday and Friday.
