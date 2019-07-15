SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hopefully you’ve been able to enjoy the comfortable air overhead here in New England… because the heat and humidity are only going up from here!
We do have some high clouds streaming in from the northwest today, but we will keep fair skies tonight as high pressure builds. It will be another comfortable night with dew points staying in the 50s to low 60s and temperatures ending up similar.
Tuesday begins dry and sunny with a fast warm up. Scattered clouds move in mid-day with an approaching warm front, but dry air will keep us rain-free. Once the front has passed, our humidity levels will begin to climb and we will feel muggier Tuesday night.
By mid-week, we are tracking remnants of Barry, plus an upper level ridge building into the East. Clouds will move in for Wednesday along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Expect a tropical feel with dew points rising into the low 70s. Showers with heavy rain are going to be around Wednesday night and Thursday as the remnant low passes through. At this point, severe weather is unlikely, but we will know more in a day.
Once Barry is gone, the heat and humidity take over in full force. Chances are looking good for heat advisories or warnings by the weekend as temps approach middle to upper 90s and the heat index tops 100 (especially Saturday). We sit north of a big area of high pressure, so our weather looks pretty quiet from Friday to Sunday. Our weather turns unsettled early next week as the pattern breaks down and some heat relief is possible by Tuesday & Wednesday.
