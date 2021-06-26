SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds will give way to some sunshine this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80's. It will be muggy with dew points in the 60's, but a healthy Southerly breeze will offer some relief. There may be a stray shower or storm, but most of us will stay dry.
This evening will be fairly pleasant still with a warm muggy feel. A classic summer evening and a mild, muggy night with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60's. There may be a bit of patchy fog around.
Clouds will give way to sunshine tomorrow morning then get ready for the heat and humidity. We are expecting our 2nd heat wave of the season for the final days of June… Temperatures will likely reach above 90 tomorrow through Wednesday!
A hazy, hot and humid weather pattern will set up and last through most of next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure building into the mid-Atlantic. Temperatures should reach 90 tomorrow, then into the middle 90s Monday to Wednesday. Dew points also remain near 70 at times, putting the heat index of 95 to 100 early next week. Heat Advisories seem likely.
Showers and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by mid to late week as the pattern slowly breaks down until then, through Wednesday we are only expecting maybe a spot storm, but most stay rain-free.
