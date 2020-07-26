SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures will continue to warm over the next couple of days with the peak of the heat and the humidity coming on Monday. A weak cold front could bring the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday.
We did manage to top out at 90° yesterday at Westover in Chicopee. Today will feature sunny skies with highs topping out in the lower 90s and it will feel a bit humid. There will be a bit of a breeze at times with winds out of the west between 10-20 mph. The record high for today at Westover is 94° set in 1963. Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight lows fall into the upper 60s to around 70.
Monday looks like when we will see the peak of the heat and humidity. Skies once again should become mostly sunny with temperatures in the middle 90s. Heat index values could approach 105° Monday afternoon. A Excessive Heat Watch is up for eastern portions of Hampden and Hampshire counties from noon until 8 pm Monday. The record high for tomorrow at Westover is 95° set in 2005. It looks like we could challenge those records today and tomorrow.
Wet weather chances are near 0 through Monday with only a slight risk for a late-day shower Monday. A cold front moves in late Tuesday with spotty showers and storms, then we turn much less humid and not as hot from Wednesday to Friday!
