SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a milder start this morning with a low clouds and some patchy fog around, but sunshine will prevail today. It's a bit humid today and like the last several mornings we will warm up fast.
Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s to near 90. Dew points will be a bit higher, so you may notice a slight humid feel along with the heat. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout the day, after morning clouds for some of us.
A southwesterly wind flow will keep temperatures and humidity rising over the next several days here in western Mass. Tomorrow will feel like full summer (for the last day of spring) with highs around 90 and dew points in the 60s. Saturday will also be hot & humid with temps again near 90. Sunday to Tuesday will also stay hot & humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s to near 90.
As far as the wet weather goes, we could certainly use some. Our rain chances come up a bit over the weekend, but don’t plan around it. Chances are still very low with maybe a spot shower or thunderstorm Friday and Saturday evenings. Sunday to Tuesday we’ve got a slightly higher risk for late-day showers and storms, but they still look hit or miss. We are not expecting severe weather.
