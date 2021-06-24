SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another gorgeous day today with sunny skies and low humidity. Temperatures began only a few degrees above the record low this morning, then we made it into the upper 70s in most spots thus afternoon.
Skies remain clear this evening, giving us a great view of the full moon. Clouds increase overnight with a few showers possible closer to sunrise as weak low pressure moves by off the coast. Clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s for most, but we still feel comfortable.
Friday begins cloudy with a chance for a few showers. By the early afternoon, low pressure moves away from New England and skies will turn partly cloudy here in western Mass. Temperatures rise back to the 70s to near 80, but dew points will be climbing as well. Expect a more humid afternoon and night and many more to follow!
The main driver of our weather over the next several days is a ridge of high pressure over the eastern US. A stretch of summer humidity is on tap due to a consistent flow out of the southwest and dew points should be well into the 60s and even 70s at times through the mid to late part of next week! Heat will also be rolling back in with our 2nd heat wave of the year looking possible.
Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day as a warm front passes to our north. A few showers may be seen as well, but by no means a washout. Sunday to Tuesday are looking mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a very low risk for a late-day pop up shower or storm. Showers and storms may become more likely by Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front nears from the west.
