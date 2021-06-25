SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure off the coast will continue to move away this evening, allowing for some break in the cloud cover for a few hours. Temperatures have stayed cool today from the overcast with many east of I91 in the 60s to low 70s, meanwhile in the Berkshires temperatures have climbed to near 80 in spots thanks to more sun!
Muggy and mild tonight with clouds building back in to western Mass. Areas of fog are possible through morning and temperatures fall to the lower 60s for most.
Temperatures get warmer over the weekend with highs hitting mid-80s in the valley Saturday and around 90 on Sunday. Humidity remains high as well-something that will continue for a week. Expect low clouds Saturday morning, then some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Southerly breezes may gust to 25mph throughout the day as well.
Our 2nd heat wave of the season is looking likely for the final days of June…
A hazy, hot and humid weather pattern will last just about all of next week thanks to a ridge of high pressure building into the mid-Atlantic. Temperatures should reach 90 Sunday, then middle 90s Monday to Wednesday. Dew points also remain quite high and will near 70 at times, putting the heat index near 100 early next week. Heat Advisories will likely be issued for the valley for a few days if the forecast holds.
After a cloudy start Sunday, more sun should come through in the afternoon. Skies look mostly sunny to partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, therefore bringing temps into the mid-90s.
A bit more cloud cover is possible mid-week along with a better chance for late day showers and storms, which would keep temps from getting extreme. The heat should break late in the week and humidity by next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.