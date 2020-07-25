SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heat will build into the region this weekend with temperatures rising into the 90s. The heat and humidity will peak as we head into the beginning of the work week.
After a warm afternoon we will see a mild night with lows dropping back into the lower and middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. A southwesterly flow develops tonight as high pressure moves into the Carolinas, which will start bringing in higher temps and a bit more humidity for Sunday.
A heat wave is likely for western Mass from Sunday to Tuesday with temperatures getting into the low to mid 90s Sunday afternoon with a slightly humid feel. A cold front will be moving in our direction from the Great Lakes and the southwest flow intensifies a bit, bringing dew points higher for Monday and Tuesday. Excessive heat is possible both days with highs in the 90s and heat indices around 100+.
Wet weather chances are near 0 through Monday with only a slight risk for a late-day shower Monday evening. A cold front moves in late Tuesday with spotty showers and storms, then we turn much less humid and not as hot from Wednesday to Friday!
