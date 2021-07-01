SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are done with the heat (we set a new record high of 97 yesterday in Springfield), but not with the humidity.
We saw pockets of severe weather yesterday, this time hitting eastern Franklin and central Berkshire County. Things are much quieter this morning, but it is still warm and humid. There are a few spotty showers around with temps in the lower 70's.
Today will be cooler with highs near 80, but we remain humid with dew points around 70. A cold front continues to move southward into southern New England, increasing the chance for rain as the day goes on. A steadier, heavier rain with some imbedded thunderstorms are possible this evening into tonight as low pressure moves along this front. This may lead to some localized street flooding.
Heavy rain will move out for tomorrow, but shower chances continue as low pressure moves out of New England. Temperatures continue to cool tomorrow as the front shift to our south. Temps tomorrow only make it to about 70. Occasional showers linger into Saturday as an upper level low drifts southward.
The start of the July 4th weekend is looking cool and damp! An upper level low will swing across our area Saturday, keeping temperatures well below normal for early July. Highs should only get into the 60s here in western Mass, about 15 to 20 degrees below normal! Shower chances continue, but it won’t be a washout Saturday, most of the day will be dry. The low begins to lift out of New England Sunday, giving us a milder day with highs back to the 70s and some sunshine. A disturbance may still bring a few spotty showers here and there, but most of the day is dry. Warmer temps return early next week with highs into the 80s on Monday and near 90 with afternoon storms on Tuesday.
