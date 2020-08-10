SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heat and humidity will continue to build into the valley this afternoon, with temperatures reaching into the lower 90's. Dew points will hover in the mid to upper 60's as well. The combination of heat and humidity will make it oppressive. Be sure to use common sense if you are going to be out and about for an extended period of time.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern and central parts of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 8:00 pm Tuesday. Heat Index values will reach into the mid to upper 90's both today and tomorrow.
With the combination of heat and humidity today is a First Warning Weather Day.
There's a slight chance for a spot shower or storm with the heating of the day but many locations will not see any rain today or tomorrow. The next two days it's all about the heat and humidity.
Temperatures will reach near 90 through the middle of the week, and most likely we will hit or go above 90 decrees the next three days, making it our fourth heatwave of the season, which is not that unusual. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase heading into Wednesday and Thursday as a front approaches western Mass. How quickly the front moves out will determine when we get rid of the heat and humidity, but it looks to stay with us most of the week.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
