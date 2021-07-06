Heat & Humidity Return; PM Storms likely

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a cool, mostly cloudy weekend the heat and humidity return today as we shoot for 90 degrees! Dew points will climb to near 70 this afternoon as well. This will push feel-like temps into the mid to upper 90's.
With all the heat and humidity the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in effect for central Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 1pm today through 7pm Wednesday! A gusty Southwesterly breeze will offer some relief.
By the early afternoon, thunderstorms will begin flaring up to our north and west and will track toward western Mass. Damaging wind gusts are the greatest severe concern, along with numerous lightning and very heavy rain. Not everyone will see a storm but those that do could get hit hard.
Timing of storms Tuesday looks to be from around 1pm in northern Berkshire county to 5-6pm in eastern Hampden county. Storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts. Flooding in poor drainage areas is also possible from torrential rainfall. Showers and storms taper off in the evening and we remain foggy and muggy overnight.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid with another round of storm possible. Storms should be a bit later in the day, possibly holding off until 4-9pm. Again, some storms may be severe and like yesterday not everyone will be effected.
The air mass will become even more humid Thursday and Friday with dew points getting into the mid-70s range! Tropical storm Elsa or the remnants of, will be moving from the Florida coast to the Carolinas through Thursday. Thursday night into Friday, Elsa will pass south of New England. Elsa could bring us some heavy rain as the storm zips by.
Behind Elsa it will turn less humid for the weekend. There still may be a spot shower around however it is looking more comfortable with temps in the lower 80s.
