SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The heat and humidity return today as we shoot for 90 degrees this afternoon! Dew points will stay near 70 as well. This will push "feel-like" temperatures into the low to middle 90's.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect for central Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties through 7pm Wednesday. A gusty Southwesterly breeze will offer some relief.
With the building heat, humidity and a stalled front to our north shower and storm will fire up this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts are the greatest severe concern, along with numerous lightning and very heavy rain. Not everyone will see a storm but those that do could get hit hard.
Timing of storms today looks to be from 1pm to 6pm. First across Berkshire County then down into the valley. Storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts. Flooding in poor drainage areas is also possible from torrential rainfall.
Showers and storms end early this evening, but tonight will remain mild and muggy with temperatures in the 60's. There will be some patchy fog around too.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid again with another round of storms possible. Storms should be a bit later in the day, possibly by late afternoon or evening. Again, some storms may be severe and like yesterday not everyone will be effected.
The air mass will stay humid Thursday and Friday with dew points staying near 70. Tropical storm Elsa will pass near the Cape, and could bring western Mass heavy rain. Depending on the exact track Elsa we could see a couple of inches of rain either late Thursday or Friday morning. The bulk of the wind will likely move across the Cape & Islands, east of the storm center, where winds could gust up to 60 mph. We dry out Friday afternoon as the storm quickly moves away.
As of 11AM: Tropical Storms Elsa: Sustained winds of 60 mph. Moving NW at 10 mph. Located 70 miles NNW of Key West, Florida. The storm will likely pass just west of Tampa, Florida then make landfall north of Tampa as the storm turns Northeast, then moving through the Southeast U.S.
Behind Elsa we will likely turn less humid for the weekend. There still may be a few spot showers around, however it looks to be more comfortable with temperatures in the lower 80s, under a mix of sun and clouds.
