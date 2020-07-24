SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A stalled front just off the south coast has kept thin clouds around most of the day along with higher humidity.
As this front moves southward and high pressure to our north builds in, we will get a more comfortable night. Temperatures fall into the 70s this evening with light to calm wind and lingering humidity. Overnight, skies become clear and temps drop into the low 60s with a few upper 50s in the hills. Some valley fog is possible.
Our weekend is looking rain-free and quiet weather-wise, but it gets hot! On Saturday, we will see a lot of sunshine and some scattered clouds. After a slightly muggy start, we are actually quite dry in the afternoon with temperatures climbing to around 90.
A southwesterly flow develops Saturday night as high pressure moves into the Carolinas, which will start bringing in higher temps and a bit more humidity for Sunday.
A heat wave is likely for western Mass from Saturday to Tuesday with temperatures getting into the low to mid 90s Sunday afternoon with a slightly humid feel. A cold front will be moving in our direction from the Great Lakes and the southwest flow intensifies a bit, bringing dew points higher for Monday and Tuesday. Excessive heat is possible both days with highs in the 90s and heat indices around 100+.
We weather chances are near 0 through Monday with only a slight risk for a late-day shower Monday evening. A cold front moves in late Tuesday with spotty showers and storms, then we turn much less humid and not as hot from Wednesday to Friday!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
