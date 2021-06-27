SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A summer pattern will continue to build into the region with temperatures approaching 90 starting today and lasting into the middle of next week.
Clouds will give way to sunshine today and we'll preview the heat and humidity. We are expecting our 2nd heat wave of the season for the final days of June… Temperatures will likely reach above 90 through Wednesday!
A Heat Advisory has been issued for eastern portions of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 11AM Sunday until 7PM Tuesday. Heat index values or "feels like" temperatures could rise into the middle to upper 90s by Sunday afternoon. By Monday and Tuesday, Excessive Heat Warnings may be issued as heat indices are expected to get into the upper 90s to low 100s.
Be sure to limit time outdoors if possible and if you are exposing yourself or your pets to the elements, take proper precautions. Take breaks often in the shade, stay hydrated and keep exercise for yourself or walks for pets brief and either in the early morning or late in the evening. Also aim for grassy surfaces or shaded areas for pets as concreate and asphalt will reach dangerous temperatures for paws as will playground surfaces such as slides for kids. Heat illnesses affect sensitive populations much faster so keep an eye on elderly neighbors and little ones the next few days.
Our hazy, hot and humid weather pattern lingers through midweek thanks to a ridge of high pressure building into the mid-Atlantic. Dew points also remain in the upper 60s to near 70.
The heat and humidity may spark pop up showers or thunderstorms Monday afternoon but shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by mid to late week as the pattern slowly breaks down. Until then, through Wednesday we are only expecting maybe a spot storm, but most stay rain-free.
