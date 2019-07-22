SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a weekend of oppressive levels of heat and humidity it's much more comfortable today. A cold front moved through last night bringing temperatures and dew points down.
The cold front has stalled to our south and now a wave of low pressure will travel along the front bringing showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms to western Massachusetts this afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm is possible. The biggest threat for severe weather however will be heavy rain leading to street flooding and ponding on roadways. An isolated severe storm has the potential to bring damaging winds. The bulk of the severe weather will line up from Connecticut to the Mid-Atlantic, closer to the front. Nevertheless with the threat of storms and heavy rain today is a First Warning Weather Day. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 70s this afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end tonight. However, another wave of low pressure may bring us another round of rain and showers tomorrow morning. The rain will end for the afternoon but clouds will linger. Temperatures will only top off in the 70s.
The rest of the week is looking beautiful! It will be sunny and comfortable with daytime highs in the low to mid 80's and nighttime lows in the 50's! The nice stretch could extend into the weekend too.
