SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We didn't break any record this weekend but it really didn't make much difference as the hot and humid conditions made it feel brutal. Heat indices were over 100 degrees but now the heat wave is OVER!
A cool front moved through last night and now it is much more comfortable out there! Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 80s today with dew points in the 60's.
However, an area of low pressure will ride along a stalled out front to our south today. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this morning with Showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon, lasting into tonight. A strong to severe storm is possible. The biggest threat will be heavy rain leading to street flooding and ponding on roadways.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Showers will come to an end by tomorrow afternoon but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Drier air will begin to work in tomorrow night.
The rest of the week is looking beautiful! It will be sunny and comfortable with daytime highs in the low to mid 80's and nighttime lows in the 50's! The nice stretch of weather could last into the weekend too!
