SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Strong storms and heavy downpours are moving through western Mass. A few claps of thunder are likely over the coming hours. As the sun sets, the risk for thunderstorms will diminish.
The biggest threat overnight will be flooding. A widespread 1-2" will fall, with local amounts approaching 3". Streams and creeks will run the risk of overflowing their banks. Underpasses could start ponding. The risk of severe storms should be mainly to the south in Connecticut.
For the flooding risk into the overnight, WesternMassNews has declared today a First Warning Weather Day.
Temperatures will hover the 60s overnight with some fog and overcast skies. Another wave of low pressure may bring us another round of rain and showers tomorrow morning. The rain will end for the afternoon but clouds will linger. Temperatures will only top off in the 70s.
The rest of the week is looking beautiful! It will be sunny and comfortable with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s and nighttime lows in the 50s and 60s! The nice stretch could extend into the weekend too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.