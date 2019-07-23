SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a rainy, cool morning out there. We've picked up 1-2"+ of rain so far and we will continue to deal with rain coming down at varying rates of intensity the rest of the morning. There may be a few rumbles of thunder as well. Watch out for ponding on roadways so you may want to allow for extra time as you leave the house.
As low pressure shifts out-to-sea the rain will tape to a few spotty showers this afternoon. It will stay mainly cloudy with temperatures near 70! At least we have cooled off after our heat wave over the weekend.
The rest of the week is looking beautiful! It will be sunny and comfortable with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s and nighttime lows in the 50s and 60s! The nice stretch will likely last into the weekend as well.
