SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A strong southerly flow will help boost temperatures into the upper 70's to near 80 along with dew points reaching near 60. We are out ahead of a fast moving cold front that will bring us a band of downpours and possibly a gusty thunderstorm for a few hours this afternoon. An isolated storm could contain damaging wind gusts and torrential rain. Rain totals will range up to 1/2" in some spots.
The rain will push out by sunset and behind the front, cooler and drier air spills into Western Mass for tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures by morning will fall into the 40's. Day time highs tomorrow will top off in the low to mid 70's with full sunshine. Tomorrow is looking fantastic! It will be perfect for High School football games tomorrow evening with a clear sky as temperatures fall into the 50's.
The weekend is looking mainly dry and warm. Temperatures on Saturday return to the low 80s with quite a bit of sunshine. (Record high is 84 set in 2014) A cold front will move through Saturday night bringing us a few evening and or nighttime showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Behind the front it will be cooler and drier on Sunday with highs back into the low to mid 70's, which is still above normal. (Normal highs are in the upper 60s for the last couple of days of September) It will be a great way to finish off The Big E.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.