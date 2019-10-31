SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers and a few downpours will continue to move through the area this afternoon and evening. It's warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60's to near 70. The wind will be gusty out of the South up to 35 mph.
Trick-or-Treat Time: Showers, NOT a washout, wind gusts up to 35 mph with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's.
A line of heavy rain and wind will move through Western Mass overnight as a strong cold front pushes through the area. The biggest concern will be damaging wind gusts that bring down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible.
High Wind Warning: In effect for Central and Eastern Hampden & Hampshire County from 9 pm to 4 am (Wind gusts to 60 mph possible)
Wind Advisory In effect for Western Hampden, Western Hamsphire and all of Franklin County from 8 pm to Noon. (Wind gusts to 50 mph possible)
After the front moves through the wind will ease, the rain will end and skies will clear towards dawn. Temperatures will fall into the 50s.
Tomorrow will be sunny but windy and cool with highs in the low to mid-50s. Wind still has the potential to gust up to 40 mph into the early afternoon. Wind will diminish tomorrow evening and conditions are looking ideal for Football and for Friday night Trick-or-Treating.
The first weekend of November will feature lots of sunshine and seasonably cool days, followed by cold, frosty nights. Temps should fall into the 20s both Saturday and Sunday nights with highs in the low 50s during the day. A few clouds will mix in during the day on Sunday and there could even be a snow flurry or two across Northern Berkshire County.
Monday is looking sunny and cool with temperatures in the middle 50's. A few showers may move in late in the day on Tuesday with temperatures coming back up into the upper 50s.
