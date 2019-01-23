SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures in the 30s this evening will actually be rising overnight through the 40s. A wet and mild day is on tap for tomorrow before colder air arrives Friday and into the weekend
With temperatures near the freezing mark right at the ground level north and west of Springfield, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Berkshire County until 11 PM. This is where there could be a few icy spots as temperatures slowly inch above freezing overnight.
It’s been a while since we’ve talked about dew points. No, we aren’t expecting ‘humid’ conditions, but with the increase in dew point, the air can hold more moisture and melt the snow and ice more effectively.
As temperatures rise overnight through the 40s to near 50, any melting will only add to the flood risk western Mass has with the incoming rain.
A storm system is strengthening and heading through the Great Lakes overnight. This track will keep most of the snow and ice well to our north, making this mostly a rain storm for western Mass. Showers change to rain that could be heavy at times for Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County from 6 AM Thursday until Friday 12 AM.
The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will lead to street and urban flooding. We will likely pick up 1-2" of rainfall. It’s very important to clear storm drains if possible. That will cut down on the street flooding threat.
Wind will ramp up as some upper level energy swings through the area tomorrow. Out ahead of a cold front, gusts could reach up to 35+mph. Temperatures spike near the 50s around late morning as the southerly flow increases. With the strong front moving through, there could even be a thunderstorm. The rain will taper off behind the front tomorrow afternoon and evening as colder air drains back into Western Mass.
The mid-winter chill returns Friday and the weekend with temps bottoming out on Saturday. Upper level energy will spin around Hudson Bay, bringing a few weak disturbances through New England that may produce some flurries or snow showers-especially Sunday. Another storm may bring rain and snow on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.