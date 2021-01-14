SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Light showers of rain and snow or even heavy drizzle will be tapering off early this evening. Most of the light snow accumulation from this morning has melted and roads are wet this afternoon.
Tonight, clouds linger for a while with some partial clearing possible for a time overnight. Temperatures return to the 20s with a potential for some light black ice in spots due to developing freezing fog.
Friday will be dry for most of the day with some veiled sun in the morning, then skies become cloudy again for the afternoon. Breezes stay light out of the east and northeast and temperatures climb back to near 40 degrees. Our next storm is on the way and set to begin Friday night close to midnight.
Strong low pressure will move from the northern Plains and Great Lakes to New England Friday night through Saturday. This system will bring rain to the valley, beginning close to midnight and lasting through mid-morning Saturday. In the hills and Berkshires, temperatures look cold enough for a start of snow with accumulations up to 4 inches in spots overnight. The hills will change to rain Saturday morning before precipitation ends midday.
Wind increases Saturday afternoon with some 20-30mph gusts and a few lingering rain showers. Temperatures should spike in the mid-40s early Saturday afternoon, then will fall into the low 30s Saturday night. Westerly breezes continue Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40. Some stretching lake-effect snow showers may affect the Berkshires and a few flurries could be seen in the valley throughout the day.
MLK Day is looking more seasonable with highs in the 30s along with more clouds than sunshine. A few rain or snow showers are possible along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires, but we won’t see much. We remain brisk for the next few days as low pressure deepens to our northeast and high pressure builds across the South. Some sunshine is looking likely Tuesday to Thursday with highs in the mid-30s. Our next storm may bring some light snow Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.