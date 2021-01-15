SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures have fallen below freezing leading to icy spots across western Mass. There also some patchy freezing fog reducing visibility and making surfaces icy, so travel with and be especially careful if your taking out the dog or going for that morning job.
Today will be dry with some veiled sun later this morning, then skies become cloudy again for the afternoon. Temperatures will top off near 40. Our next storm is still set to move in tonight.
Strong low pressure will move from the northern Plains and Great Lakes to New England tonight through tomorrow. This system will bring rain to the valley, beginning close to midnight and lasting through mid-morning tomorrow. In the hills and Berkshires, temperatures look cold enough for a start of snow with accumulations up to 4 inches in spots overnight. The hills will change to rain tomorrow morning before precipitation ends midday.
Wind increases tomorrow afternoon with some 20-30mph gusts and a few lingering rain showers. Temperatures will top off in the lower 40s early tomorrow afternoon. Westerly breezes continue Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40. Some stretching lake-effect snow showers may affect the Berkshires and a few flurries could be seen in the valley throughout the day.
MLK Day is looking more seasonable with highs in the 30s along with more clouds than sunshine. A few rain or snow showers are possible along the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. Tuesday is looking dry, but we may see some light snow on Wednesday.
