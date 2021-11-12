SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Heavy rain and gusty winds are pushing through the valley out ahead of a cold front. We are seeing wind gusts between 30-40 mph leading to a few power outages across the area.
Rain will taper off from west to east between 2-4pm, as this system pushes east. The wind will lighten and we will dry out in time for the evening commute. Rain totals should end up around an inch for most with ponding and some minor poor drainage flooding,
Skies will partial clear this evening into tonight with a lighter breeze. Temperatures will fall into the 30's by morning. There may be areas of patchy fog late.
We have an active weather pattern over the next few days. Tomorrow will start with a fair amount of sunshine and it will still be on the mild side with highs well into the 50's. However, a cold front with lots of energy will quickly move through late in the day into the evening bringing downpours and even a thunderstorm with gusty winds. Rain may end as some wet snow across the hill towns with little to no accumulation. (minor)
Temperatures turn colder on Sunday under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be blustery with highs in the upper 40's to near 50. Another system pushes through Sunday night with rain and snow showers. This may leave a minor accumulation across the hill towns as well.
Monday and Tuesday look blustery and chilly but mainly dry with highs in the 40's. A moderating trend will move in by the middle of next week with temps rebound back above normal.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
