SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Not the nicest weather day across western Mass! Rain continues to fall and many have picked up between 1 and 2 inches throughout the afternoon. Snow continues to melt due to the unseasonably warm temperatures-which has caused flooding throughout our area.
Flood Warnings have been posted for most of the area and will last into the early evening. Many are seeing flooded roadways along with some minor creek and stream flooding.
A cold front will be passing to our east this evening, bringing an end to rain. The Berkshires may see a brief shot of snow right at the tail end of the storm, but not much accumulation is expected. Winds shift out of the west-northwest and will help usher in colder air for tonight. Temperatures should fall below freezing before midnight, causing everything to freeze. Black ice will be a concern tonight and Friday morning.
Friday will be a colder, but seasonable day with good sunshine in place. An Arctic cold front will come through in the afternoon with some gusty breezes and a chance for flurries or snow showers. There’s even a small chance for a few snow squalls-which may put down a quick coating of snow-mainly in the hill towns.
Our weekend begins colder with Arctic air overhead for Saturday. Highs should stay in the 20s and overnight temps fall back to the low teens and single digits both Friday and Saturday nights. On Sunday, A Clipper passes to our north and brings a cold front through. Snow showers are possible with this front, but for now, it doesn’t look like much. We get another shot of chilly air behind this front for Monday.
Our next storm threat arrives Tuesday into early Wednesday as a deep trough builds in the Mid-West and low pressure rolls up the coast. This storm looks like it may begin and end as snow, but have rain or a mix in the middle. Still a lot of details to iron out, but mountain snow accumulation is certainly possible. Another shot of cold, Arctic air looks to follow behind the storm for the end of the week. Dangerous wind chills may be possible Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.