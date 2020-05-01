SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We picked up 1-2" of rain overnight, with another round of heavy rain arriving in the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms were on the stronger side, although no warnings were issues.
After the heavy rain passes, clear skies will be around for tonight.
Low pressure will slowly move off to the northeast on Saturday. Western Mass should see plenty of sunshine right of the bat. It will be sunny, breezy and warm as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will reach near 70, so it's looking like a fantastic start to the weekend!
While Saturday has improved, weather-wise, Sunday isn't looking quite as perfect, but still not bad at all! A fast moving system will push through Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing some clouds and maybe a few showers. The bulk of the rain arrives after midnight, Sunday morning. We will dry out and the sun will shine with temperatures returning to the mid-70s.
Another fast moving system will pass to the south on Monday. There will likely be a few showers Monday afternoon before clearing for Tuesday. Temps will be seasonable on Monday before it turns a bit cooler for the middle of next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
