SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cloudy and cool across western Mass this evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and low 40s. A few showers get going closer to 10pm and heavy rain is expected from around 2am through the morning commute. Wind gusts will increase overnight and a rumble or two of thunder can’t be ruled out.
A Wind Advisory is up for northern Berkshire County only, for gusts up to 50mph. The valley and hills will still have some 30-40mph gusts possible, which is below advisory criteria.
Temperatures will rise overnight and max out Thursday morning in the middle to upper 40s. As low pressure passes by to our northwest and along the South coast of New England Thursday morning. Once this low swings by, wind will increase out of the west and southwest and colder air begins moving in. Rain will also taper off around 6-8am with some snow showers lingering in the hill towns for a few hours. Only light accumulations of an inch or less are expected. Rainfall amounts should end up around a half to one inch.
Some partial sunshine is expected Thursday afternoon along with a gusty breeze and falling temperatures. By 5pm, many will be back to the 30s.
A trough builds overhead Friday through the weekend, bringing temperatures back below normal for a few days. Highs will get stuck in the 30s Friday with more clouds than sun along with a continued gusty breeze. Even Saturday stays breezy, plus colder with high temperatures only getting to around freezing in the valley.
High pressure will help to relax wind Saturday night into Sunday and clear skies a bit more. Temperatures will be colder Sunday morning, but we return to the upper 30s in the afternoon. Temperatures continue to warm up early next week with 40s Monday and 50s possible Tuesday. We turn unsettled with some spotty showers Monday night, then continued showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
