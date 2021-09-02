SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The remnants of Ida brought us a soaking, relentless rainfall yesterday into last night, but the rain has ended and conditions will continue to improve. Still be sure to take it slow with lots of standing water on area roadways. Most of us picked up 2-4" of rain. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for Hampden and Hampshire Counties until 7AM.
As Ida quickly moves away a cool, dry air mass will move and will supply us with quite a bit of sunshine today. The breeze will be gusty out of the Northwest up to about 30 mph with temperatures topping off in the low to mid 70's.
The breeze will diminish tonight and under a mainly clear sky temperatures will fall into the 40s to near 50, a great night for sleeping.
A weak system to our east may spin a few clouds our way tomorrow. It will be cool and breezy with highs near 70. There may be a spot shower, but that's about it. Overall tomorrow is looking good.
High pressure will move in for Saturday with lots of sunshine. Temps will start in the 40's with a fall feel in the air. Highs will reach into the middle 70's with lots of sunshine and just a light breeze. Saturday is looking like a top 10 day.
Humidity will creep upwards Sunday with a few afternoon showers or a storm around, but much of the day will be rain free. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70's.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
