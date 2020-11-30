SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yesterday was beautiful! We saw tons of sunshine and seasonably, mild temperatures with highs in the 50's. However, today is going to be stormy with heavy rain and wind. In fact, we deemed today a First Warning Weather Day!
We will likely get through the morning commute with dry conditions, but clouds thicken with rain arriving between 10am - noon as strong low pressure moves into the Northeast. Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon as the wind increases out of the south. A widespread 1-2" of rain is likely leading to ponding on roadways. It will slow your evening commute down. Wind will ramp up and gust up t0 50 mph from time to time as well. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County from 3pm to 1am and for Berkshire County from 10am-10pm. Strong winds have the potential to lead to isolated to scattered power outages across the area. An embedded strong to severe thunderstorm is possible as well enhancing the wind and rain. It will be balmy this afternoon as well with temperatures coming up to near 60 this evening into tonight.
Rain will taper to leftover showers tonight as low pressure races into Eastern Canada. The wind will ease then swing around into the southwest. Tomorrow will be breezy and mild with a leftover shower or two. We will start in the 50's then fall into the 40's in the afternoon as colder air swings around on the back side of low pressure.
Cooler air will continue to drain in on Wednesday and with that we may see a rain or snow shower with temperatures in the lower 40's. Most of the day will be dry and clouds will still mix with some sunshine.
High pressure looks to move in for Thursday and Friday with fairly seasonable temperatures and dry conditions. An area of low pressure off shore needs to be watched, but looks to stay off shore right now.
