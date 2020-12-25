SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
*** Areal Flood Warning in Effect for Franklin County until 11:30 AM***
***Flood Advisory in Effect for Berkshire County until 12:15 PM***
***Flood Watch Remains in Effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties Until 1 PM and for Berkshire County Until 6 PM***
***Wind Advisory Remains in Effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties Until 12 PM and A High Wind Warning Remains in Effect for Berkshire County Until 1 PM***
Merry Christmas! It certainly doesn't feel or even look like Christmas out there. Near record warm temperatures with readings in the 60's has caused the snow to melt away quickly!
We can thank an area of low pressure, and a strong cold front for the rain, wind and warmth. It will continue to bring Western Mass. periods of heavy rain through the morning along with gusty winds. The worst of the rain and wind will move out this afternoon, but rain and some wind will still be with us through most of the day, just not as intense. Most spots will pick up 2-3" of rain.
Temperatures will slide this afternoon as cooler air slowly drains in on the back side of the front. Temperatures will still only be into the upper 40's by the evening, but will not fall below freezing until later tonight, by then we will have dried out, so icing will NOT be an issue for the valley.
The weekend is looking dry and seasonable with a diminishing wind and a return to some sunshine. Temperatures will likely reach into the 30's. Tomorrow will be breezy with highs in the lower 30s, the wind will make it feel colder with wind chills in the 20's. There will be a few clouds around as well and the hills could see a flurry or two. Sunday will be sunny and cold, but with less wind. It will feel more comfortable in the afternoon with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 30's.
Our next system looks to be weak and will arrive Monday afternoon. However, out ahead of it temperatures come back up into the 40's so we are only expecting a light mix of rain and snow showers. It turns cold and windy behind the system for Tuesday, but temperatures rebound quickly on Wednesday and we may end 2020 with another shot of mild temperatures, rain and wind.
