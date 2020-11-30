SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's going to be a stormy afternoon with heavy rain and wind as low pressure strengthens and heads into the Northeast.
Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon as the wind increases out of the south. A widespread 1-2" of rain is likely leading to ponding on roadways and street flooding in areas of poor drainage. It will certainly slow your evening commute down. Wind will ramp up and gust between 40 to 50 mph from time to time as well. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County from 3pm to 1am and for Berkshire County until 10pm. Strong winds have the potential to bring down branches and trees leading to isolated to scattered power outages across the area. An embedded strong to severe thunderstorm is possible as well enhancing the wind and rain. It's not out of the question that somewhere in southern New England a small tornado could spin up, something we'll be watching closely. It will be balmy later today as the wind brings in mild temperatures. Readings will spike to near 60 this evening. (Record high for November 30th is 63)
Rain will taper to leftover showers tonight as low pressure races into Eastern Canada. The wind will ease then swing around into the southwest. Tomorrow will be breezy and mild with a leftover shower or two. We will start in the 50's then fall into the 40's in the afternoon as colder air moves in on the back side of low pressure.
Cooler air will continue to drain in on Wednesday and with that we may see a rain or snow shower with temperatures in the lower 40's. Most of the day will be dry and clouds will still mix with some sunshine.
High pressure looks to move in for Thursday and Friday with fairly seasonable temperatures and dry conditions. An area of low pressure off shore needs to be watched, but looks to stay off shore right now.
