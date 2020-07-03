SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A backdoor cold front will move southward this afternoon, bringing an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms from through 6 or 7pm. Heavy rain is likely, which could lead to some isolated street flooding. Thunderstorms are also likely, but severe storms are not. We see this wet weather taper off Friday night with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping back into the lower 60s.
High pressure will build across New England on Independence Day, bringing in a cooler easterly flow. Temperatures should rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s with drier air and a mix of sun and clouds. Easterly beaches will be a bit cool due to the onshore flow and CT/RI beaches should be a bit milder, but pleasant! Enjoy!
Our weather gets a bit warmer and more humid starting Sunday with a passing warm front. A cold front may come through in the late afternoon and evening with spotty showers and thunderstorms. High pressure returns Monday and in the upper levels a ridge builds into the Northeast. Our week looks hot and humid with mainly dry weather, but an isolated pop up shower or storm is possible Monday and Tuesday, then a slightly better rain risk by Thursday. A heat wave looking likely with several days hitting 90.
