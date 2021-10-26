SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our first nor’easter of the season is on has arrived and will bring us rain and wind to western Mass and most of New England.
Low pressure off the Carolina coast will continue to rapidly strengthen as it moves toward southern New England. Rain will be heavy at times through the morning commute, then periods of rain will continue the rest of the day. Showers continue tonight into morning as the low slowly drifts away.
Wind out of East-Northeast will occasionally gust to 20mph this morning then and increase throughout the day. Eastern Mass is most likely to get damaging wind, however for western Mass, wind gusts may top 40-45mph tonight. We remain windy Wednesday, but gusts will gradually lessen. A few power outages are possible.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and eastern Franklin Counties for 1-3 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. There are no Wind Advisories for western Mass at this time, but they are up just to our east.
Sunshine returns Thursday with much lighter wind along with seasonable temperatures-by far, the pick of the week. This weather will be short-lived however, as our next storm system approaches from the southern Plains. This storm will likely bring rain back by Friday night through Saturday with the potential for more rain and breezy conditions. Halloween is trending mostly dry and seasonably cool at this time.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.