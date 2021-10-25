SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our first nor’easter of the season is on the way for Tuesday with rain and gusty wind for western Mass and most of New England.
Today has been overcast and cool with pockets of drizzle, fog and mist and not much will change this evening. Showers or drizzle are possible past sunset, but heavier rain will hold off until after 10pm.
Low pressure off the North Carolina coast will begin to rapidly strengthen tonight into Tuesday as it moves toward southern New England. Rain may be heavy at times overnight through Tuesday morning, then periods of rain will continue throughout Tuesday. A rumble of thunder is possible as well. Showers remain possible through late Wednesday morning as the low moves away.
Breezes out of the East-Northeast will occasionally gust to 20mph tonight and Tuesday morning, then will continue to increase throughout the day. Eastern Mass is most likely to get damaging wind, however for western Mass, wind gusts may top 40mph Tuesday night and overnight. Gusts of 20-30mph are likely and will occur more often. We remain breezy Wednesday, but gusts will gradually lessen.
A Flood Watch is up for Hampden, Hampshire and eastern Franklin Counties for 1-3 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. There are no Wind Advisories for western Mass at this time, but they are up just to our east.
A dry day with some sunshine is on tap Thursday along with seasonable temperatures-by far, the pick of the week. This weather will be short-lived however, as our next storm system approaches from the southern Plains. This storm will likely bring rain back by Friday night through Saturday with the potential for some gusty breezes. Halloween is trending mostly dry and seasonably cool at this time.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
