SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties until Noon Friday.
A slow-moving cold front continues to creep eastward and will bring an area of heavy rain and thunderstorms through western Mass this morning.
The heaviest rain will move through during the morning commute and should be out of the area by noon. Rain will come down at varying rates of intensity, and at times will come down hard.
The main concern with this line of rain is the potential for flash flooding due to rain potentially of 1-2” with isolated higher amounts possible in the hills. A strong to severe thunderstorm is also possible, which would bring isolated damaging wind gusts or even a tornado. These threats will end by 10am to Noon for western Mass.
Temperatures and dew points stay near 70 early this morning. Wind out of the southeast remains gusty tonight and overnight with occasional gusts to 30mph. Stronger gusts are possible in any thunderstorms.
Once we get behind the cold front, our weather will begin improving. Skies gradually clear later this afternoon and night and humidity begins to lower. Tonight will be much cooler and drier with lows down into the
Tomorrow will be much drier and more comfortable in western Mass, but farther east may take some time to dry out as the front slowly moves off the coast. We will see quite a bit sunshine in western Mass with more clouds lingering out East. In fact clouds and showers will try to back in on us tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. Periods of rain will line up across eastern New England with maybe a few showers for us tomorrow night.
An upper level trough will swing through New England with a shot of cooler, drier air and will finally push the front and low pressure out to sea. This will bring a mix of sun and clouds to the area on Sunday. Dew points return to a refreshing level and temperatures hover close to normal Sunday and into early next week with some cooler air mid-week. A few disturbances will rotate through in this pattern, bringing scattered clouds and a few isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. (Normal high
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
