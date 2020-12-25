SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Heavy rain, strong winds and unusually warm temperatures will continue through mid-morning.
*** Flood Watch remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 1PM Friday***
***Flood Watch remains in effect for Berkshire County until 6PM Friday***
***Wind Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 12PM Friday***
***High Wind Warning remains in effect for Berkshire county until 1PM Friday.***
Merry Christmas! It certainly doesn't feel or even look like Christmas out there. Temperatures have been near 60 all night, and just about all the snow is gone!
We can thank an area of low pressure, and a strong cold front for the rain, wind and warmth. It will continue to bring Western Mass. heavy rain, and strong, damaging winds through mid-Morning. It's possible we could see an embedded thunderstorm or two as well this morning The worst of the rain and wind will be with us through about mid to late morning. (8-9) The rain will taper off to showers for the afternoon as the wind settles down and cooler air slowly moves in.
Rain: Western Mass will pick up 2-3" of rainfall. Some isolated amounts over 3" are possible. The bulk of the rain will fall through 9 am. Heavy rain will continue to lead to street flooding in areas of poor drainage. There may be some small river and stream flooding as well.
Wind: Gusts to 50+mph through 8-9am are likely. This will continue to lead to some power outages across the area with weak trees and branches at risk.
Temperatures: It's balmy out there with temperatures in the lower 60's, along with dew points near 60 as well! It feels almost like a summer morning, never mind Christmas! Temperatures will slide in the afternoon as colder air drains in on the back side of the front. Temperatures will still only be into the upper 40's by the evening, but will not fall below freezing until later tonight, by then we will have dried out, so icing will NOT be an issue for the valley.
Santa: He and his entire staff had no issues last night! He made it through all of western Mass before the heavy rain and strong winds moved in.
White Christmas: The snow went super fast! There is hardly anything left this morning except for some dirty snowbanks...
The weekend is looking dry and seasonable with a diminishing wind and a return to some sunshine. Temperatures will likely reach into the 30's. Tomorrow will be breezy with highs in the lower 30s, the wind will make it feel colder with wind chills in the 20's. There will be a few clouds around as well and the hills could see a flurry or two. Sunday will be sunny and cold, but with less wind. It will feel more comfortable in the afternoon with temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 30's.
Our next system looks to be weak and will arrive Monday afternoon. However, out ahead of it temperatures come back up into the 40's so we are only expecting a light mix of rain and snow showers. It turns cold and windy behind the system for Tuesday, but temperatures rebound quickly on Wednesday and we may end 2020 with another shot of mild temperatures, rain and wind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.