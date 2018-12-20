SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a dry, chilly start but we'll start with lots of sunshine this morning as high pressure holds on. There may be some frost on the windshield this morning too.
However, a big storm is on the way and clouds will build throughout the day ahead of it. A light southerly breeze will help bring temperatures into the middle 40's this afternoon along with increasing clouds.
A Flood Watch begins tonight for all of western Mass and most of southern New England. The watch is for 2-3 inches of rain that may lead to river, creek and stream flooding along with urban and poor drainage area flooding.
Rain begins this evening and will become steady and heavy through tomorrow morning. Wind out of the south-southeast will increase overnight as well and our gustiest winds tomorrow should occur in the morning with 30-40mph gusts possible. This strong southeast wind will help to bring temperatures up overnight and on Friday, highs soar to near 60 degrees! Only isolated wind damage is looking possible for western Mass with a higher damage risk in southeast Mass.
Rain tapers to showers tomorrow evening and a few showers remain possible through midday Saturday. A passing cold front will shift the wind to the NW Saturday, which will usher in colder air. Expect highs for the day to occur Saturday morning with temps near 50, then temps will slide through the 40's during the afternoon.
Dry and more seasonable weather returns by Sunday with temperatures more seasonable, near 40. A very weak upper level disturbance comes through on Monday and it has the potential of bringing light snow showers or flurries, but accumulations are looking scant. Christmas Day will be dry and chilly with temps in the 30's.
Today: AM sun, increasing PM clouds. Highs: 43-47
Tonight: Rain developing, becoming windy. Lows: 38-44
Friday: Rain, heavy at time, windy and mild. Highs: 54-62
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.