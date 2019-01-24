SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's rainy, windy and warm out there this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s! It feels like April!
Rain will be heavy at time today. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will lead to street and urban flooding. There may be some small river and stream flooding as well. We will pick up 1-2" of rainfall.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Western Mass, until 1 AM for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties and until 6 PM for Berkshire County.
The wind will increase as upper level energy swings through the area this afternoon. Out ahead of a cold front, gusts could reach up to 35+mph. The strongest wind gusts will be across eastern Mass. Temperatures spike into the middle 50's through mid-afternoon as the southerly flow increases. With the strong front moving through, there could even be a thunderstorm. The rain will taper off behind the front this afternoon and evening as colder air drains back into Western Mass. The rain may end as snow showers across the Berkshires but will likely end before changing to snow in the valley. Any standing water will freeze tonight so watch out for lots of icy spots and black ice.
The mid-winter cold drains in tonight and by tomorrow it's back to more seasonable conditions. Temperatures will fall into the 20's tomorrow morning then stay in the low to mid 30's for highs. It will still be breezy as well. Upper level energy will spin around Hudson Bay, bringing a few weak disturbances through New England that may produce a few flurries on Sunday. The next storm threat will take place on Tuesday with a period of snow possible.
