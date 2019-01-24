SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon with temperatures into the 50's! The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will continue to lead to street and urban flooding. There may be some small river and stream flooding as well. We will pick up 1-2" of rainfall before it tapers off later this afternoon and evening.
***A Flood Advisory remains in effect until 3:45 PM for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties***
***A Flood Advisory remains in effect until 1:45 PM for Berkshire County***
***A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 AM for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties and until 6 PM for Berkshire County. ***
The wind will increase this afternoon up to 35 mph out ahead of an approaching cold front. With lots of energy in the atmosphere it's possible there my be an embedded thunderstorm along with the steady rain.
The rain will taper off behind the front during the evening commute. The wind will swing around into the northwest and diminish as colder air drains back into Western Mass. The rain may end as snow showers across the Berkshires but will end before changing to snow in the valley. Any standing water will freeze tonight so watch out for lots of icy spots and black ice.
The cold air will drain into the area overnight and by morning temperatures will be back to more seasonable levels. Readings will fall into the 20's then will only reach into the 30's under a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow afternoon. A second surge of cold may bring a few flurries or snow showers to western Mass. as well.
Upper level energy will spin around Hudson Bay, bringing a few weak disturbances through New England that may produce a few flurries on Sunday however after today the next four days look mainly dry.
The next storm threat will take place on Tuesday as energy swings out of Canada perhaps picking up moisture from the Gulf. Right now it looks like a period of snow or a mix followed by another shot of Arctic cold to close out the month of January.
