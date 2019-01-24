SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a difference out there this morning! It's a rainy, balmy start! It feels more like April instead of January! Temperatures are in the 40s and even some lower 50's!
A potent storm is heading through the Great Lakes bringing in the rain, wind and warmth. We are on the warm side this time around.
The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will lead to street and urban flooding. We will likely pick up 1-2" of rainfall. Try to clear storm drains if possible. That will cut down on the street flooding threat.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties into tonight.
The wind will ramp up as some upper level energy swings through the area today. Out ahead of a cold front, gusts could reach up to 35+mph. The strongest wind gusts will be across eastern Mass. Temperatures spike into the through mid-afternoon as the southerly flow increases. With the strong front moving through, there could even be a thunderstorm. The rain will taper off behind the front this afternoon and evening as colder air drains back into Western Mass. The rain may end as snow showers across the Berkshires.
The mid-winter chill returns tomorrow and the weekend with temps bottoming out on Saturday in the 20's. Upper level energy will spin around Hudson Bay, bringing a few weak disturbances through New England that may produce a few flurries on Sunday. The next storm threat will take place on Tuesday with a period of snow possible.
