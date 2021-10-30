SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The low pressure system bringing consistent rain through the region will clear out this morning with a few showers lingering behind for the first half of Halloween Sunday.
Skies should remain mostly cloudy and we should remain dry for trick or treaters later this afternoon & evening. There may be a stray shower that cycles through late behind the passing low pressure but shouldn't put a damper on the festivities! Temperatures should crack the 60 degree mark for most as winds remain calm and there may be several streaks of sunshine that breaks through the cloud cover! Between trick-or treat hours (4-8pm) temps will hang out in the 50s but it might be good to have a light jacket and an umbrella handy just incase you get caught in a passing shower!
The start of next week looks dry and seasonable with a few showers possible late Tuesday. A passing cold front brings colder air in by the middle of the week with highs mainly in the 40's and overnight lows in the 20's, some of the coldest air of the season. There is the chance for a flurry overnight into Wednesday which would welcome November appropriately!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
