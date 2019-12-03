SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We got blasted with heavy snow last night with many of us picking up 10-16" of new snow fall, including greater Springfield. Heavy snow bands set up across the area and have now finally pushed east into Worcester County! With both storms combined we picked up between 16-26" of snow! Incredible snow pack for so early in the season!
Roads are snow covered and snow packed! Allow for tons of extra time! Snow will end by mid-morning and skies will gradually clear for the afternoon. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and blustery with highs in the lower to middle 30s and wind gusts to 30mph at times.
Quiet weather is back mid-week, but we will continue to battle clouds & cold temperatures. A trough moves overhead, keeping highs in the 30s Wednesday to Friday. More clouds than sun are expected all three days as well. A few upper level disturbances come through with flurry chances. On Friday, a cold front will swing through with a chance for snow showers in the evening. Accumulations look light.
We get hit with another shot of cold air for the weekend with morning temps in the teens and afternoon temps around 30 on Saturday. Arctic high pressure will give us good sunshine, but with mostly clear skies Saturday night, it gets cold with lows well into the teens. A southwesterly flow returns Sunday, helping bring temps back to the upper 30s. Clouds build and rain arrives Monday with highs in the 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.