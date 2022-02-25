SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of western Mass.
Snow moved in around 3am and came down moderate to heavy at times this morning, with locations in western Mass picking up about 4-6" of snowfall.
A mid-level warm layer has arrived in the lower valley causing a change to sleet in the Springfield area. We will still see some snow/sleet showers or even a little light snow, which could lead to some light additional accumulation, mainly in the higher elevations.
Low pressure moves out and we dry out later this afternoon and evening. It will be breezy with temps falling back into the 20's.
A cold, dry weekend on the way with lots of sunshine thanks to high pressure. Wind ramps up Sunday with a passing front and a spot snow shower is possible, but most remain dry. Another shot of cold air builds behind that front for Monday, which will feature highs in the 20s for the final day of February! Temperatures slowly moderate through mid-week with mainly dry weather.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.