SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 8PM this evening***
Remnants of Henri continue to slowly move back across New England this evening, bringing rounds of rain to western Mass. Scattered showers and downpours will eventually taper off close to midnight and the Flood Watch is set to expire around 8pm.
Overnight we may see some partial clearing and developing fog. Expect warm and muggy conditions through sunrise with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
Remnants of Henri exit, leaving us with a tropical air mass and rising temperatures Tuesday to Thursday. Tuesday will feature more sunshine with highs hitting middle to upper 80s in the afternoon. Breezes stay light and we look mostly rain free with only a very low shower risk.
Surface high pressure will give us mostly sunny skies Wednesday with some marginally cooler temperatures early in the morning. Highs in the afternoon should hit 90, then lower 90s for Thursday. Humidity remains quite high, so expect a heat index around 95-98 both days.
A cold front looks to move into New England late Thursday, bringing a chance for a spot shower or thunderstorm. Depending on the timing of the front, some wet weather may linger into early Friday. Behind the front, high pressure builds in from Canada, bringing the first real shot of comfortable air in quite a while! Dew points drop Friday evening and stay nice through the weekend.
Our weather is looking quiet for the weekend right now with patchy clouds both Saturday and Sunday, but comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Nighttime temperatures also look to cool a bit and we should get back into the 50s Friday and Saturday nights. Humidity begins to climb Sunday evening, then we look warm and humid Monday with some showers and storms possible.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
