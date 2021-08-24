SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Remnants of Henri continue to push away, but the humidity sticks around and the heat returns.
The rain has ended, and the clouds are clearing out giving way to sunshine. (Springfield sunrise at 6:08) Temperatures have cooled into the 60's but readings will warm up quickly reaching into the mid to upper 80's this afternoon with dew points in the 60's, so it stays muggy. The breeze will be light out of the Northwest, a drier wind direction for us. We may see a midday spot shower, but that is about it.
Tonight will be mainly clear and slightly cooler with lows in the lower to middle 60's.
However the heat will be sticking around for the rest of the workweek. High pressure will supply us with mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs 90 then into the lower 90s for Thursday. Humidity remains quite high, so expect a heat index around 95-98 both days.
A cold front looks to move into New England Friday bringing a chance for a spot shower or thunderstorm Thursday evening. The best chance for a few storms may come Friday afternoon as front moves through. Behind the front, high pressure builds in from Canada, bringing in cooler air. Dew points drop Friday evening and stay lower through the weekend.
Our weather is looking generally quiet for the weekend right now with patchy clouds both Saturday and Sunday, but more comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures with highs near 80. Nighttime temperatures also look a bit cooler with lows near 60 Saturday and Sunday morning's. there may be a stay shower around on Sunday. Humidity begins to climb Sunday evening, then we look warm and humid Monday with some showers and storms possible.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
