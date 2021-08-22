SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tropical Storm Henri made landfall over Westerly, Rhode Island and now has sustained winds of 60 mph. Peak wind gusts along the Rhode Islands shore ranged from 60-70 mph as the storm passed. The storm will slowly weaken as it heads northwest into western Mass. later today. It will continue to bring heavy rain and gusty winds through the afternoon.

Steady, moderate to heavy rain has moved into the valley and the wind will increase out of the Northeast. The steadiest rain will fall now through late afternoon. As the storm center pass by, like to the southwest now wind has the potential to gust to 40+ mph.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts through Monday evening. Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon with 2-4" of rainfall likely by later this evening. Rain totals to the west and south across Berkshire County and Connecticut could reach up to 6+". Flash flooding on roadways and flooding of rivers and streams is possible.

The wind will ramp up this afternoon between 40-50 mph possible for a few hours as the center of the storm passes by. It looks as though the low tornado threat will be further to the east across eastern Massachusetts.

Flooding is the biggest threat for western Mass as we’ve already seen well above average rainfall this summer and Thursday from Fred. Significant rainfall and flooding is becoming more likely. Scattered to widespread power outages are also a concern for western Mass.

Your preps should be complete with the potential loss of power for an extended period of time. Have gas for generators and vehicles, charge electronic devices, have batteries and flashlights ready to go.

The RI shoreline looks to see direct impacts with major storm surge and wind. Storm Surge Warning along the coast.

As the storm weakens over the area more rain is possible tomorrow. This may add to the flooding issues. Weather conditions will begin improving Tuesday as Henri exits the Northeast. Our weather looks warm and humid, but at least we should dry out for a few days. We may touch 90 later in the week.