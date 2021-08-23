SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tropical Storm Henri made landfall yesterday afternoon over Westerly, Rhode Island and weakened as it slowly spun across southern New England.
Peak wind gusts ranged from 60-70 mph as the storm made landfall. Top winds in western Mass ranged from 35-45 mph with not too much flooding, so we lucked out, BUT we are not out of the woods yet. The remnants of Henri move back through western Mass. today with more downpours and a few storms.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 8PM this evening.
Henri will bring downpours back into western Mass later this morning and afternoon. There may be a few severe storms too. Flooding is the biggest concern, but a small tornado can't be ruled out either. It will remain very humid and tropical with temperatures in the 70's.
Henri moves out by tomorrow with a return to some sunshine. It will remain humid though with highs in the mid to upper 80's. The heat and humidity look to last the rest of the week with highs near 90 and dew points in the 60's. There may be a few showers Thursday then a few storms on Friday with the passage of a cold front.
The front may cool us off and dry us out in time for the weekend.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
