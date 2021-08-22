SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tropical Storm Henri made landfall over Westerly, Rhode Island and now continues to weaken. Peak wind gusts along the Rhode Islands shore ranged from 60-70 mph as the storm passed.
A Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts through Monday evening. Rain will be heavy at times this afternoon with 2-4" of rainfall likely by later this evening. Rain totals to the west and south across Berkshire County and Connecticut could reach up to 6+". Flash flooding on roadways and flooding of rivers and streams is possible.
As the storm weakens over the area more rain is possible tomorrow. This may add to the flooding issues. Weather conditions will begin improving Tuesday as Henri exits the Northeast. Our weather looks warm and humid, but at least we should dry out for a few days. We may touch 90 later in the week.
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
