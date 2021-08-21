SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Tropical Storm Henri is less than a day away! Ahead of the anticipated storm, Hurricane Watches have been upgraded to Hurricane Warnings for the south shores of Mass, including the Cape and Islands, Rhode Island, and a good portion of Connecticut and Long Island.
The track is becoming abut more tricky with the latest data trending further east, near SE CT. Continues to come into better focus and most models are trending farther west with each update. At present, the storm would make landfall as far east as Newport or Block Island.
Wind speeds will begin increasing late Saturday night and Sunday morning as the storm approaches. Gusts over 50 mph possible. Rain bands should also start reaching western Mass Sunday morning. Conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day, with the brunt of the storm moving through Sunday night into Monday morning.
Flooding is the biggest threat for western Mass as we’ve already seen well above average rainfall this summer and recently from Fred. Significant rainfall and flooding is becoming more likely across the area along with stronger, tropical-storm force wind. Widespread power outages are also a big concern for much of Mass, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Cape may actually do a little better with the storm farther west, however high tide storm surge flooding is a big threat for the entire coast.
Begin preps now for a potential loss of power for several days potentially. Have gas for generators and vehicles, charge electronic devices, have batteries and flashlights ready to go.
Rain totals may reach 2-5 inches with isolated amounts as high as 8 inches across the region. Rain will continue through much of Monday as the storm weakens and slows, increasing the flood threat for western Mass.
The CT shoreline looks to see direct impacts with major storm surge and wind. Storm Surge Warning along the coast.
There is a low but non-zero threat for some weak and brief tornadoes, especially over eastern which is common with the track of the storm.
Weather conditions will begin improving Tuesday as Henri exits the Northeast. Our weather looks warm and humid with occasional rounds of showers and storms through the end of the week.
(1) comment
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.